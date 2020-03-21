Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: Sona Mohapatra slams Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Bollywood Life Saturday, 21 March 2020
In a series of tweets, Mohapatra also expressed doubt that the spread of COVID-19 could efficiently be curbed in India.
Sona Mohapatra slams 'irresponsible idiots' for making coronavirus control difficult, uses Kanika Kapoor's example

Sona Mohapatra doubts that India would be able to stop the dangerous pandemic in its track.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family...
Zee News

