Coronavirus: 12 passengers who undertook train journies tested positive, 2 with quarantine stamp on Rajdhani deboarded

Saturday, 21 March 2020
While four of them with a travel history to Dubai were travelling on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16, eight passengers travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13.
Coronavirus: 12 passengers who undertook train journeys tested positive, 2 with quarantine stamp on Rajdhani deboarded

While four of them with a travel history to Dubai were travelling on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16, eight passengers travelled on AP Sampark...
DNA

Coronavirus Live Updates: 12 passengers who took train journey tested positive, 2 with quarantine stamp deboarded

The pandemic has claimed 11,375 lives globally while close to 2.75 lakh cases have been reported so far.
DNA

