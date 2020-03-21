Stay indoors, be safe and don`t travel as it increases coronavirus COVID-19 risk: Zee News appeals to people
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () India has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and the medical fraternity as well as the government has strictly advised social distancing to curb the outbreak. However, people across the country are turning a deaf ear to this precautionary measure and rushing back to their native places thus risking their lives and that of others. Several railway stations across the country are crowded with people as they try to catch the next available train to their hometown.
How to Stay Safe From Coronavirus While Shopping for Groceries More people are eating homemade meals due to the coronavirus. COVID-19 spreads by human contact and can live on certain surfaces for days, so shopping can be risky. Here's how to stay safe when going to the supermarket. Make a concise...
