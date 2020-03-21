Stay indoors, be safe and don`t travel as it increases coronavirus COVID-19 risk: Zee News appeals to people

Global  

Zee News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
India has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and the medical fraternity as well as the government has strictly advised social distancing to curb the outbreak. However, people across the country are turning a deaf ear to this precautionary measure and rushing back to their native places thus risking their lives and that of others. Several railway stations across the country are crowded with people as they try to catch the next available train to their hometown.
