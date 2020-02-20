Global  

Google Stadia’s free tier might finally be on the way

The Next Web Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Google Stadia might finally be getting a few of the features users have been hoping for since the service’s launch, namely free Pro trials and YouTube livestreaming. While it’s not completely fulfilling Stadia’s marketing promises, it is a step in the right direction. 9to5Google picked apart the latest update in an APK Insight post, in which it uncovered some potential future features. Among other things, the update contains various lines of code that indicate certain features are on the way. The most promising appears to be a free trial for Stadia Pro, the paid tier: “Button text for the Pro…

This story continues at The Next Web

