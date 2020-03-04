Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Joe Biden may have made most of the headlines on Wednesday, but his wife, Dr Jill Biden, got her share of the publicity, too. The moment in question? When protesters stormed Biden's Super Tuesday speech, and a photo of his wife blocking one of them went viral.
"Jill Biden, you see that!" says Trevor Noah in the Daily Show clip...
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Monday, and will appear at a Biden... Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News •Just Jared
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Charles H. Brewer Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech https://t.co/0vny8iuSWH https://t.co/f9LOfyv2sn 5 days ago
qwerty.red Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech
https://t.co/z56vvm85Sb https://t.co/V0g3YflKoX 1 week ago
Seth Rojello RT @DetraPel: Cancer-causing PFAS chemicals are in the blood of people around the world, including 99% of Americans. Most people don't even… 1 week ago
DetraPel Cancer-causing PFAS chemicals are in the blood of people around the world, including 99% of Americans. Most people… https://t.co/k3R9iP7giZ 1 week ago
Brian B. Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech https://t.co/aK4pZcX581 via @mashable1 week ago
Cheikh Lo Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech https://t.co/NMBQofwmzF https://t.co/zBDIiOHRwb 1 week ago
Wilson Lakra Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech https://t.co/B2DhWNdPzS https://t.co/R82Re3XvBm 1 week ago
XcessPress Trevor Noah breaks down the most dramatic moment from Joe Biden's rally speech - https://t.co/fhWh6UbCap https://t.co/ANAGV5LcMV 1 week ago