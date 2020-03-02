Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > This puzzle game lets you help create a coronavirus vaccine

This puzzle game lets you help create a coronavirus vaccine

The Next Web Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This puzzle game lets you help create a coronavirus vaccineA game about folding proteins gives citizen scientists the chance to help curb the coronavirus outbreak — or at least get the ball rolling. Foldit, as the game is called, now has a puzzle specifically dedicated to COVID-19. The developers of Foldit this week released a new puzzle called “Coronavirus Spike Protein Binder Design,” which would allow users to attempt to create an antiviral protein that will counteract the coronavirus‘s spike protein. According to the puzzle’s description: Coronaviruses display a ‘spike’ protein on their surface, which binds tightly to a receptor protein found on the surface of human cells. Once the…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: U.S. asked pharma firms to speed up coronavirus vaccine

Trump: U.S. asked pharma firms to speed up coronavirus vaccine 00:56

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash [Video]England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]WEB EXTRA: Dr. Fauci On The Timeline For Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institutes of Health told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that they are on record pace for a coronavirus vaccine, but it is still a year to a year and a half..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.