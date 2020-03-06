Doc and Marty just had the most pure 'Back to the Future' reunion

Global  

If our calculations are correct, this is adorable. 

On Wednesday, Michael J. Fox offered fans a blast from the past with a photo of him and Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd. The pair reunited at a poker tournament benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research held annually by Fox, each sporting...
News video: The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later

The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later 01:04

 Former ‘Back to the Future’ castmates Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox recently shared a touching reunion during a night of card playing. “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night,” Lloyd wrote, referencing the speed required for his infamous DeLorean to travel through time. Fox...

