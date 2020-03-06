Oppo Watch is devilishly similar to the Apple Watch
Friday, 6 March 2020 () One look at it, and you'll immediately know where Oppo got the inspiration for their new device, the Oppo Watch.
It's the first smartwatch ever for the Chinese company, launched along their new smart, the Find X2 Pro. And, yes, the Oppo Watch looks astonishingly similar to the Apple Watch, with the only big difference being...
As repeatedly teased by Oppo itself, Oppo is making a watch called the Oppo Watch, and today it got revealed in full. It looks extremely similar to the Apple... The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider •engadget
