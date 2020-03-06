Global  

Oppo Watch is devilishly similar to the Apple Watch

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
One look at it, and you'll immediately know where Oppo got the inspiration for their new device, the Oppo Watch.

It's the first smartwatch ever for the Chinese company, launched along their new smart, the Find X2 Pro. And, yes, the Oppo Watch looks astonishingly similar to the Apple Watch, with the only big difference being...
Recent related news from verified sources

Yes the Oppo Watch is a shameless Apple Watch ripoff—but it has 5 features I want

Oppo has basically made an Apple Watch for Android, but beyond the slavish copying, it has some cool features that I'd like to see in the Series 6.
PC World

Oppo’s first smartwatch is the oddly familiar Oppo Watch

Oppo’s first smartwatch is the oddly familiar Oppo WatchAs repeatedly teased by Oppo itself, Oppo is making a watch called the Oppo Watch, and today it got revealed in full. It looks extremely similar to the Apple...
The Verge Also reported by •Business Insiderengadget

