Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > The 'Ghost of Tsushima' collector's edition is up for pre-order

The 'Ghost of Tsushima' collector's edition is up for pre-order

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* As of March 6, the Ghost of Tsushima collector's edition is available for pre-order at Walmart, GameStop, or Best Buy for $169.99. 

--------------------

2020 is literally stacked when it comes to new game releases — Doom Eternal, The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Resident Evil 3,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more

Sony is finally giving us a firm Ghost of Tsushima release date today. The highly-anticipated open-world samurai game from Sucker Punch studios has been a long...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.