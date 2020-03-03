Global  

SpaceX will take more rich space tourists to the International Space Station

Mashable Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Gather your millions, it's time to head to space.

On Thursday a private space travel company, Axiom Space, announced a flight to the International Space Station through Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company. 

The four astronauts will take a spaceflight in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule and spend at least eight days in...
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Moneywatch: ISS To Host Some Tourists

Moneywatch: ISS To Host Some Tourists 02:19

 SpaceX is teaming up with Axiom Space to send some tourists to the International Space Station.

SpaceX Plans To Send Four Paying Customers To The International Space Station [Video]SpaceX Plans To Send Four Paying Customers To The International Space Station

SpaceX is teaming up with Axiom Space to get its space tourism business off the ground.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

Florida high school students communicate with astronaut on International Space Station [Video]Florida high school students communicate with astronaut on International Space Station

Astronaut Drew Morgan came in loud and clear from aboard the International Space Station Tuesday morning with an auditorium full of River Ridge High School students listening.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:32Published


SpaceX announces partnership to send tourists to ISS

Washington (AFP) March 5, 2020 SpaceX on Thursday announced a partnership to send three tourists to the International Space Station (ISS), the first private...
Space Daily

SpaceX In Deal With Axiom Space To Fly Tourists To Space Station In 2021

SpaceX, owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, said it signed a deal with Texas-based startup Axiom Space to fly private astronauts to International Space Station in...
RTTNews

