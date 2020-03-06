Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day
|
|
Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
It's almost International Women's Day, and your Google homepage is ready to celebrate.
To mark the occasion, Google is debuting a new Doodle with a global and cross-generational appeal.
The Doodle — a multi-layered mandala design created by artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscrof, and animated by Marion William...
