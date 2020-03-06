Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day

Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day

Mashable Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
It's almost International Women's Day, and your Google homepage is ready to celebrate. 

To mark the occasion, Google is debuting a new Doodle with a global and cross-generational appeal. 

The Doodle — a multi-layered mandala design created by artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscrof, and animated by Marion William...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models 03:25

 International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

Recent related videos from verified sources

'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students [Video]'OMG, that's Meghan' - duchess surprises students

The Duchess of Sussex surprised pupils in Dagenham, east London to mark International Women's Day.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published

Pink Toilet installed at Noida metro route to celebrate Women's Day [Video]Pink Toilet installed at Noida metro route to celebrate Women's Day

Pink Toilet installed at Noida metro route to celebrate Women's Day

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google marks International Women's Day with a doodle

Google on Sunday dedicated a doodle to mark the International Women's Day. The doodle is an animated video of a multilayered 3D paper mandala animation. The...
IndiaTimes

Here's how to support International Women's Day all year

In honor of International Women's Day, Haley Parker, area business development manager with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., shares the biggest challenges...
HousingWire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stratocharge

Mark Carrington Strato: Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day https://t.co/4lsMypBrLE #startup #entrepreneur https://t.co/MKLJhdcC6g 9 minutes ago

Perceptiveone

Matt Tyrrell Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day https://t.co/LIeDYHlQao https://t.co/A8L4ZMT3tJ 12 minutes ago

TodoGadget

Todo Gadget Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day https://t.co/2WXQFJd4SK 14 minutes ago

MerchantMediaCo

Merchant Media RT @TechGeekRebel: Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day https://t.co/1HqQeUFjQ2 #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/j7ZngZ… 19 minutes ago

leslymedina_

Lesly Medina Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day 24 minutes ago

inyongo

Isis Nyong'o Madison Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day #IWD2020 https://t.co/1XP7cs2VXQ 26 minutes ago

D100News

D100 News Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day https://t.co/F4zpQw1Eg7 https://t.co/Oo2ETIgJ7v 27 minutes ago

martinar85

Aron Martinez Google debuts new Doodle for International Women's Day https://t.co/2VWy4AL0fZ - via @mashable https://t.co/G314hiQYFN 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.