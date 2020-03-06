SNL roasts Fox News' coronavirus coverage with help from surprise guest Elizabeth Warren



Recent related videos from verified sources Health Headlines - 3-6-20 In today's health headlines we talk about springing forward for daylight saving and how this change on your body can take a toll on your body. We share some tips on how to prepare for this change... Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:15Published 23 hours ago Las Vegas strip club offers free hand sanitizer for patrons to prevent coronavirus spread A Las Vegas strip club is taking steps to help prevent the spread of illness, including coronavirus, by providing hand sanitizer for patrons and increasing their cleaning protocols to keep staff and.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She's Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch! Elizabeth Warren is making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live! The 70-year-old senator stopped by the show on Saturday (March 7) to take part in the...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



'SNL': Elizabeth Warren crashes Fox News coronavirus coverage, talks ending her campaign The real-life Elizabeth Warren crashed the "Saturday Night Live" cold open after suspending her 2020 presidential campaign this week.

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this