SNL roasts Fox News' coronavirus coverage with help from surprise guest Elizabeth Warren

Mashable Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Senator Elizabeth Warren, meet Saturday Night Live Elizabeth Warren.

The real Warren popped over to SNL for a surprise appearance during the show's cold open. The show kicked off with Kate McKinnon as Fox News host Laura Ingraham reluctantly covering the coronavirus outbreak.

Face palm through the coronavirus positivity of...
