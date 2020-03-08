Global  

Debbie Downer returns to 'SNL' to stress about Coronavirus

Mashable Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch returned to the show to reprise the famous Debbie Downer, a character who loves to stress, complain, and generally bring down the mood wherever she goes.

This time around, Debbie attends a wedding reception, already harshing its vibe with a mask that's supposed to protect her from the...
