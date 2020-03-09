Global  

Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin plunges alongside global markets’

The Next Web Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin plunges alongside global markets’Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Fight the power! Bitcoin price We closed the day, March 08 2020, at a price of $8,108. That’s a worrying 8.98 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$800.08. It was the lowest closing price in fifty-six days. We’re still 59 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day…

This story continues at The Next Web

