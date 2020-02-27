Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far

Mashable Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Now that Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as S20 and S20+, are available for purchase, it's reasonable to check just how durable these pricy phones are. 

The answer, according to several tests we've seen, is somewhat surprising. Despite having the largest display, the S20 Ultra is the most durable of the bunch, with great...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: YTV SG - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Quick Look

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Quick Look 06:19

 In this tech video, we will be taking a look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and its 108 megapixel camera.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison [Video]Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:59Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 5 Things We Love

We’ve been testing Samsung’s biggest, baddest, and most expensive phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra. So far, here’s the 5 things we love about it.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 06:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's worth $1,400, but we also thought we'd take a deeper look at...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business Insider9to5GooglePC WorldAppleInsiderengadget

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra costs twice as much as Apple's iPhone 11 — and it feels out of touch at a time when smartphones are finally getting cheaper

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra costs twice as much as Apple's iPhone 11 — and it feels out of touch at a time when smartphones are finally getting cheaper· Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched on Friday, is among the most expensive phones on the market at $1,400. · The launch comes as other industry...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

TheReal_BeRob

Bryan K. Robinson Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/1gZRKryXr7 2 minutes ago

p_chusaengsri

Phichitchai Chusaengsri Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/Fro3s8FnNm ผ่าน @mashable 2 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don&#039;t push it too far https://t.co/34D2qJEwsv https://t.co/TDQCrgtAk6 4 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don’t push it too far https://t.co/th1Fz1xpQy https://t.co/kVPVje5PFs 5 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/xZDcaO8h5T #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/AjGbiUgl1I 5 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/D0Z3Zx0XCm 5 minutes ago

askconradzen

Conrad Zen Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/Ub3lVdBFN3 9 minutes ago

PoweredbyPixel1

Powered by Pixel Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is pretty durable, but don't push it too far https://t.co/43ezIz43OS #ConsumerTech… https://t.co/RP5550Gs2u 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.