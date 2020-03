Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, who played the Three-Eyed Raven on Game of Thrones, has died at 90.



Von Sydow played Father Merrin in The Exorcist and was nominated for two Oscars during his career (the only Swedish actor to be nominated), for Pelle the Conqueror in 1987 and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close in 2011.