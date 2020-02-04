Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Final 'Black Widow' trailer features Taskmaster and Russian friends

Final 'Black Widow' trailer features Taskmaster and Russian friends

Mashable Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The latest and final trailer for Marvel's Black Widow gives a much longer look at Natasha Romanoff's Russian allies and the enemy she's up against: Taskmaster.

Featured heavily in the trailer are Natasha's allies, including fellow Black Widows Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Red Guardian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020) [Video]'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)

Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in her own Marvel movie

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:27Published

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot [Video]Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and more star in this spot for 'Black Widow'. A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Final Black Widow trailer brings Scarlett Johansson back to where it all started

Final Black Widow trailer brings Scarlett Johansson back to where it all startedNatasha Romanoff’s secretive past is a core part of her character’s story arc over the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a final trailer for Black...
The Verge

Marvel’s Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Is Back in the USSR

Marvel’s Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Is Back in the USSRSpoiler warning for the highest-grossing movie of all-time but not even death can stop the Black Widow. After the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, Natasha...
geek.com


Tweets about this

Punctuate_NickL

Punctuate_NickL Disney understands (unlike EON Productions with Bond 25) that while the coronavirus is a legitimate concern, they'l… https://t.co/cJAXeYMWqh 3 seconds ago

TheRafCave

⚔️🔥THE RAFCAVE🔥⚔️ The final Black Widow trailer Is out! ❤️👍🏽 Check out my reaction! 😃👌🏾 https://t.co/Y308TxiMEU https://t.co/dJGMOII1lG 11 seconds ago

EnzoGonzRiver

📧L 👠 ♑🅾 RT @MarvelFlix: Trailer final de BLACK WIDOW https://t.co/ud1VX3wkWI 12 seconds ago

punkhexer

「unlimited rulebook works」 RT @IGN: "At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are" The final trailer for Black Widow g… 12 seconds ago

wWarstu

Warstu Here’s My Video BLACK WIDOW Final Trailer (NEW 2020) Breakdown & Everything You MISSED! ► https://t.co/noRhDFpl6g… https://t.co/qxZ5RkVgiO 13 seconds ago

jessiejones187

Jessie Jones The final Black Widow trailer focuses on mysterious new villain Taskmaster https://t.co/bx7qLHmBt0 #BlackWidow 25 seconds ago

AJkrodelo

JkrodeloA RT @WIRED: The final 'Black Widow' trailer is here. And it's epic. https://t.co/oQRtXHyX9y https://t.co/kl2l7M4A05 26 seconds ago

Seantaj

Seantaj RT @Nerdtropolis_: New and Final Trailer for #BlackWidow https://t.co/Kp2ssp8EQI https://t.co/zQ7yIew5XO 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.