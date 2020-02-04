Final 'Black Widow' trailer features Taskmaster and Russian friends

Punctuate_NickL Disney understands (unlike EON Productions with Bond 25) that while the coronavirus is a legitimate concern, they'l… https://t.co/cJAXeYMWqh 3 seconds ago ⚔️🔥THE RAFCAVE🔥⚔️ The final Black Widow trailer Is out! ❤️👍🏽 Check out my reaction! 😃👌🏾 https://t.co/Y308TxiMEU https://t.co/dJGMOII1lG 11 seconds ago 📧L 👠 ♑🅾 RT @MarvelFlix: Trailer final de BLACK WIDOW https://t.co/ud1VX3wkWI 12 seconds ago 「unlimited rulebook works」 RT @IGN: "At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are" The final trailer for Black Widow g… 12 seconds ago Warstu Here’s My Video BLACK WIDOW Final Trailer (NEW 2020) Breakdown & Everything You MISSED! ► https://t.co/noRhDFpl6g… https://t.co/qxZ5RkVgiO 13 seconds ago Jessie Jones The final Black Widow trailer focuses on mysterious new villain Taskmaster https://t.co/bx7qLHmBt0 #BlackWidow 25 seconds ago JkrodeloA RT @WIRED: The final 'Black Widow' trailer is here. And it's epic. https://t.co/oQRtXHyX9y https://t.co/kl2l7M4A05 26 seconds ago Seantaj RT @Nerdtropolis_: New and Final Trailer for #BlackWidow https://t.co/Kp2ssp8EQI https://t.co/zQ7yIew5XO 28 seconds ago