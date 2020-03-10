Global  

'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' review: A stunning masterpiece in every way

Mashable Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a stunning video game.

I'm not just talking about its art direction and visuals, which are gorgeous. Every aspect of this game stitches together into a masterpiece: the platforming, the puzzles, the combat, the big set pieces, the music, the rate of progression, the story. It's all just so...
