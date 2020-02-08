Elon Musk says college is 'for fun,' addresses Starlink criticism
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Despite having a BS in economics and a BA in physics, Elon Musk doesn't think going to college is a very good way to learn things.
During a fireside chat at the Satellite 2020 conference Monday, Musk shared his view that "you don't need college to learn stuff."
A person in the audience pointed out that at SpaceX, many of ...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
11 hours ago < > Embed
AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he wants to make sure Tesla recruitment doesn't require a college degree, and that "ideally, you... Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning' 00:34
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Elon Musk Pokes Fun At WhatsApp's Security Problems
Elon Musk made fun of WhatApp’s recent history with security breaches and vulnerabilities. According to Business Insider, he tweeted a photo of major messaging platform’s versions of the robot arm..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published on February 8, 2020
Elon Musk Pokes Fun At WhatsApp's Security Problems
Elon Musk made fun of WhatApp’s recent history with security breaches and vulnerabilities. According to Business Insider, he tweeted a photo of major messaging platform’s versions of the robot arm..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on February 8, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this