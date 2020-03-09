Every single tech stock in the S&P 500 index got rekt on Monday
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The five most valuable tech companies lost a combined $321.6 billion from their market caps on Monday — the worst day for US stocks since the 2008 financial crisis, CNBC reports. In fact, not a single tech stock featured in the S&P 500 finished the day in the green. Apple lost the most of the top five, down 7.9%. Amazon’s share price dropped by 5.3%, while Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft fell by more than 6%. The Elon Musk-led Tesla, a major tech stock not included in the S&P 500 index, took a veritable beating by losing 14%. Data storage device manufacturer Western Digital…
The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off on a sour note.
