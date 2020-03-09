Global  

Every single tech stock in the S&P 500 index got rekt on Monday

The Next Web Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Every single tech stock in the S&P 500 index got rekt on MondayThe five most valuable tech companies lost a combined $321.6 billion from their market caps on Monday — the worst day for US stocks since the 2008 financial crisis, CNBC reports. In fact, not a single tech stock featured in the S&P 500 finished the day in the green. Apple lost the most of the top five, down 7.9%. Amazon’s share price dropped by 5.3%, while Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft fell by more than 6%. The Elon Musk-led Tesla, a major tech stock not included in the S&P 500 index, took a veritable beating by losing 14%. Data storage device manufacturer Western Digital…

News video: Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute

Stock market sees single worst day since 2008 due to Coronavirus and oil dispute 01:53

 The stock market just had it's single worst day since 2008 and the Coronavirus and an oil trade dispute may be to blame. Almost as soon as the opening New York Stock Exchange bell rang, trading got off on a sour note.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep [Video]Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep

Six in 10 Americans are turning to tech to aid their sleep, according to new research.From using smartphones to set their bedtime and apps to limit evening screen time, to using a watch to note their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 [Video]Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stock plunge hits Mass. finance companies, banks, retailers and media

A Business Journal analysis of the industry groups that have seen the biggest declines in their shares shows that here in Massachusetts, media and entertainment...
bizjournals Also reported by •CP24CBC.ca

Turkey's benchmark stock index starts week at 106,539.89 points

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's benchmark stock index began the week at 106,539.89 points as it decreased 2.79 percent, or 3,060.64 points.Bo...
MENAFN.com

