John Krasinski announces 'A Quiet Place: Part II' delay
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () With measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, A Quiet Place Part 2 screenings would have been quiet indeed. However, director John Krasinski tweeted on Thursday that the film, previously scheduled to release on March 20 in the U.S., would be postponed.
A Quiet Place Part II , writer/director/producer, John Krasinski called the sequel 'a thank you note' to the people who came out to see the first film at the New York City premiere. The actor was joined by wife, Emily Blunt, who returns to star in the second part of the 2018 thriller.