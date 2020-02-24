Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard 'Hamilton' track just when we needed it most

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard 'Hamilton' track just when we needed it most

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda just wants to help. 

On Thursday, the Hamilton creator dropped a never-before-heard song from his Tony Award-winning musical in an effort to calm fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, all Broadway productions have been stopped as a social distancing precaution and will not return until April 12....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track 01:22

 Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Track ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recently took to Twitter to offer his fans a special surprise amid the coronavirus panic. Although he couldn’t provide “peace of mind,” Miranda said he was able to offer a previously...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lifts Spirts With New 'Hamilton' Song | THR News [Video]Lin-Manuel Miranda Lifts Spirts With New 'Hamilton' Song | THR News

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lifts Spirts With New 'Hamilton' Song | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Christopher Jackson on the 'Hamilton' Movie [Video]Christopher Jackson on the "Hamilton" Movie

Christopher Jackson talks about the upcoming "Hamilton" movie.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda releases unheard Hamilton track as coronavirus comfort

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released a previously unheard song he wrote for Hamilton to distract his fans from concern about coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Lin-Manuel Miranda Offers ‘Peace of Mind’ With Previously Unheard ‘Hamilton’ Song: Listen

Lin-Manuel Miranda tried to offer some peace of mind on Thursday (March 12) with a previously unheard "Hamilton" song.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard 'Hamilton' track just when we needed it most https://t.co/0c38Zaeod5 https://t.co/XFplCFPzoB 1 day ago

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard 'Hamilton' track just when we needed it most https://t.co/EBPakjAWbM… https://t.co/BfZTzAMCLW 1 day ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard ‘Hamilton’ track just when we needed it most https://t.co/ITWrDqKvHh https://t.co/CFJTSUyYRE 1 day ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard ‘Hamilton’ track just when we needed it most https://t.co/Vhs8CwdTnw #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 1 day ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unheard &#039;Hamilton&#039; track just when we needed it most… https://t.co/9FS6fgwKLQ 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.