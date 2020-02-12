Stephen Colbert performs an eerie no-audience monologue while sipping whisky
Friday, 13 March 2020 () The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was meant to be going audience free starting next week, in response to the spread of coronavirus. But in the end, everything happened earlier than expected.
"Welcome to The Late Show, I'm your host Stephen Colbert," says the man himself in the video above. "As you may have noticed, none of...
Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing. The shows affected are ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and...
His most expansive and eclectic album yet, on "I vs I" Alex Ebert unfolds a conceptual narrative that explores the many facets of the human experience, through the lens of a deteriorating relationship..