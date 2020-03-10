Hackers are spreading fake Android coronavirus trackers to steal your Bitcoin

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

While the world is in panic mode with coronavirus being declared a pandemic, hackers are busy exploiting the situation to steal money and data from concerned users. After using maps tracking COVID-19 to install malware into PCs, hackers are now spreading fake coronavirus tracking Android apps to fool people into downloading ransomware. Researchers from the security firm DomainTools found that there has been an uptick in domain name registration related to coronavirus. During its research, the team found that a pericular website — coronavirusapp[.]site — is prompting users to install an Android application to help them track updates on



