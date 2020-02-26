Global  

AMC & Regal movie theaters will now only sell 50% of tickets to help social distancing practices

Mashable Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
AMC and Regal, two of the nation's largest movie theater chains, are immediately implementing social distancing measures to help prevent spreading the coronavirus

Both theaters will be cutting down theater capacity by half, selling only 50 percent of seats for any given screening in order to keep guests from having to sit...
News video: Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus 00:31

 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Huff Post published a list of tips to navigate the idea of "social distancing," including which places to avoid. 1. Traveling: International travel should be...

