France hits Apple with a $1.23 billion anti-competitive fine

Mashable Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The French Competition Authority has ordered Apple to pay a €1.1 billion ($1.23 billion) fine, for colluding with its distributors and abusing the economic dependence of its independent resellers. 

France's competition watchdog also fined two wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, for €76.1 million ($85 million) and...
News video: French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices 00:49

 Apple has been hit with France’s largest-ever anti-competition fine of $1.2 billion. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources

France's antitrust watchdog just fined Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive behaviour

France's antitrust watchdog just fined Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive behaviour· Apple on Monday got slapped with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine from France's antitrust watchdog. · The watchdog said Apple indulged in...
Business Insider Also reported by •MacRumours.comReutersDeutsche WelleWorldNewsProactive Investors

Apple hit with record $1.2 billion fine by French antitrust authorities

Apple hit with record $1.2 billion fine by French antitrust authoritiesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge France’s competition authority, the Autorité de la Concurrence, has fined Apple €1.1 billion (around $1.2...
The Verge Also reported by •News24Business InsiderThe AgeMotley FoolMacRumours.comDeutsche WelleWorldNews

Tweets about this

alisonb26567748

alison bailey ennis RT @WhistleIRL: #France hits @Apple w record €1.1 BILLION fine 4 monopoly practices In #Ireland, we're not even allowed to know who of @F… 20 minutes ago

fearoffreedom

Identification France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices — RT Business News https://t.co/pIbmKNATo9 25 minutes ago

AllOddsmobile

Odds Mobile RT @RT_com: BREAKING: France hits #Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices https://t.co/KARr35HX8C https://t.co/uuM2LA… 56 minutes ago

Calvin_Hobbes7

Calvin and Hobbes RT @TechINeed: France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices via /r/technology https://t.co/qj1zg6RluG #tech #tech… 2 hours ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices via /r/technology https://t.co/qj1zg6RluG… https://t.co/VlLBb4Ad7z 3 hours ago

vipertoxin

Jerry Dean Bowers » France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices — RT Business News https://t.co/TwAJHEgsIE 3 hours ago

PamelaMac1968

What’s Hot?? France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices https://t.co/jpWLI3eKNN 3 hours ago

gabbie_goose

Silly Goose RT @carmindabrendel: France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices — RT Business News https://t.co/URtnuegt8R # 4 hours ago

