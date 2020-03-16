Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it.

Mashable Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, more and more people — especially the elderly, who are considered particularly vulnerable to infection — are turning to self-isolation in order to protect themselves.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no exception. Well, no regular exception.

On Sunday night, the 72-year-old actor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaymondMiley2

Ray #Cult45 RT @BANDIT_XRAY: Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. https://t.co/ve7mdvtHDP 2 minutes ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it. https://t.co/SSPAIm3fjT https://t.co/IooV4xsaDW 3 minutes ago

isitjustmeman

Sandra RT @Principal_IT: #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #Coronavirus #Covid19 Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. T… 11 minutes ago

slaine1111

. @bbc5live self isolating is brilliant. i just watched Predator: The Musical (Arnold Schwarzenegger)💜 17 minutes ago

MensHealthUK

Men's Health UK Arnie is saying "hasta la vista, baby" to public gyms, and is self-isolating with his pet pony and donkey https://t.co/qO8DwFrvaP 28 minutes ago

MsMigot

Stephanie Migot Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it. https://t.co/gTxY0L4JRy [@Mashable50 minutes ago

ceruleanlobster

Lola Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-isolating with his tiny pet donkey and horse. That's it. https://t.co/y4zD5JqqVq 57 minutes ago

Stefjones1000

Stefan Jones 🇪🇺 Nothing to see here, just Arnold Schwarzenegger self isolating in his kitchen with a pony and a donkey! 🤯😁🐴 https://t.co/VYC7pw3tqk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.