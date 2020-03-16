France fines Apple a record $1.2B for fixing prices with suppliers
Monday, 16 March 2020 () France has fined technology giant Apple a record 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for making agreements with suppliers that made it more difficult for independent resellers to compete. “Apple and its two wholesalers agreed to not compete against each other and prevent resellers from promoting competition between each other, thus sterilizing the wholesale market for Apple products,” said Isabelle de Silva, the head of France‘s competition authority in a statement on Monday (via Bloomberg.) [Read: Apple takes WWDC 2020 online over coronavirus fears] The two wholesalers in question, Ingram Micro and Tech Data, were also fined 62.9 million euros ($70.4 million)…
London's flagship Apple store on Regent Street is seen closed on Saturday as the company announced they have closed all their retail stores outside mainland China until March 27 to help prevent the spr
