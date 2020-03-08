Universal titles including 'The Hunt' and 'Trolls World Tour' to hit VOD early
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Since going out to the movies is no longer really an option, Universal Pictures is bringing the movies to you.
The studio announced Monday that its current releases — including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma — will be made available on-demand as early as Friday, March 20. In addition, Trolls World Tour will hit VOD...
Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news! The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters. This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls World Tour”. NBCUniversal...
