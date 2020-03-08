Global  

Universal titles including 'The Hunt' and 'Trolls World Tour' to hit VOD early

Mashable Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Since going out to the movies is no longer really an option, Universal Pictures is bringing the movies to you.

The studio announced Monday that its current releases — including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma — will be made available on-demand as early as Friday, March 20. In addition, Trolls World Tour will hit VOD...
 Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news! The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters. This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls World Tour”. NBCUniversal...

Check out the official trailer 3 for Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop,..

'Trolls World Tour,' 'The Invisible Man,' 'The Hunt' hit digital viewing early because of coronavirus

With movie theaters closing or reducing capacity, Universal announced 'Trolls World Tour' will release simultaneously to digital platforms April 10.
Universal will release films currently in theaters as $20 rentals starting Friday

Universal will release films currently in theaters as $20 rentals starting FridayUniversal Studios is planning to release some of its newest films that are still in the middle of their theatrical runs — including The Invisible Man, The...
