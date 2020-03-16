Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing

Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing

WebProNews Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
France’s competition authority, Autorité de la concurrence has fined Apple a record €1,1 billion ($1.23 billion) for price-fixing.

The post Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices 00:49

 Apple has been hit with France’s largest-ever anti-competition fine of $1.2 billion. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple fined record $1.2B in France over anti-competitive sales practices

The wheels of the regulatory machine continue to turn, and today Apple, along with two of its wholesale partners, was dealt a major blow in France over antitrust...
TechCrunch

Apple fined €1.1 billion in France for price fixing

Apple abused its dominance to force resellers to follow its pricing. It is the biggest fine ever doled out by France's Competition Authority.
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing https://t.co/WAYdbCMXYP 20 hours ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing https://t.co/LS2RN4cDos 20 hours ago

z_delarosa00

Sombra✖️Mexicana Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing https://t.co/tkEtnbsW5c via @webpronews 1 day ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Apple Fined Record Amount by France Over Price-Fixing https://t.co/Z0ao7s4G5i 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.