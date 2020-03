Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )





The move, reported by Reuters, was implemented Tuesday in response to the ongoing



Uber users in the U.S. and Canada won't have the pooled option for their rides. Pooling or ridesharing reduces the cost of rides by taking on several... Uber has temporarily suspended shared rides in the U.S. and Canada.The move, reported by Reuters, was implemented Tuesday in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Uber users in the U.S. and Canada won't have the pooled option for their rides. Pooling or ridesharing reduces the cost of rides by taking on several 👓 View full article