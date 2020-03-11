Amazon to sellers: We’re not stocking nonessential items during coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





On Tuesday, Amazon [INS: sent :INS] a memo to its third-party sellers stating that it would no longer be accepting nonessential products from those vendors to ship from its warehouses. This is a move to free up inventory space for... Amazon is making big changes to what it stocks in its warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic On Tuesday, Amazon [INS: sent :INS] a memo to its third-party sellers stating that it would no longer be accepting nonessential products from those vendors to ship from its warehouses. This is a move to free up inventory space for 👓 View full article

