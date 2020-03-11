Global  

Amazon to sellers: We’re not stocking nonessential items during coronavirus outbreak

Mashable Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Amazon is making big changes to what it stocks in its warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Amazon [INS: sent :INS] a memo to its third-party sellers stating that it would no longer be accepting nonessential products from those vendors to ship from its warehouses. This is a move to free up inventory space for...
News video: Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments

Breaking News: Amazon Cancels All Non-Essential Inbound Shipments 00:29

 Amazon has informed sellers and vendors that it will not accept inbound shipments of non-essential items to its warehouses until April 5. The company hopes the decision will help it to make room for “high-demand” products like household staples, cleaning products, and medical supplies.

Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle [Video]

Amazon and Gate Foundation May Team Up to Deliver Coronavirus Test Kits In Seattle

Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical clinic, is reportedly in talks with the Gates Foundation to deliver coronavirus test kits to Seattle homes who have been affected by the outbreak. Test kits..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published
Amazon Creates $5 Million Relief Fund for Small Seattle Businesses Affected by Coronavirus [Video]

Amazon Creates $5 Million Relief Fund for Small Seattle Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

Amazon announced it is creating a $5 million neighborhood small relief fund to supply local businesses with cash grants as they navigate the coronavirus outbreak. To qualify, businesses must have fewer..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

Exclusive: Amazon stops receiving non-essential products from sellers amid coronavirus outbreak

Amazon.com Inc is suspending sellers from sending non-essential products to its U.S. and U.K. warehouses until April 5 in the latest move to free up inventory...
Reuters

Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies and household staples amid coronavirus crisis — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN)

Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies and household staples amid coronavirus crisis — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN)· Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it's suspending shipments of all non-essential products to its warehouses to deal with the increased workloads following...
Business Insider Also reported by •The VergeReutersReuters India

