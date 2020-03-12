Nintendo might have put Animal Crossing grandma in New Horizons

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As the new Animal Crossing game, New Horizons, is about to hit the shelves, gamers have spotted what might be a tribute to one of the series’ most devoted fans. We sincerely hope it to be the case, since it would be heartwarming (and we all could really use a little heartwarming news right now). We have an official name for the new Wolf villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and her name is Audie! She may be named after the grandma who went viral last year for her 3500+ hours in New Leaf. 🥰 Originally found by u/koolwala: https://t.co/4L1hdjCEqN…



