Nintendo might have put Animal Crossing grandma in New Horizons
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () As the new Animal Crossing game, New Horizons, is about to hit the shelves, gamers have spotted what might be a tribute to one of the series’ most devoted fans. We sincerely hope it to be the case, since it would be heartwarming (and we all could really use a little heartwarming news right now). We have an official name for the new Wolf villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and her name is Audie! She may be named after the grandma who went viral last year for her 3500+ hours in New Leaf. 🥰 Originally found by u/koolwala: https://t.co/4L1hdjCEqN…
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here after a long delay, and it's everything we hoped for. The cute, relaxing gameplay is addictive without being stressful, and it feels like the perfect way to tune out the world for a few hours. We're not saying abandon society, but if you need something to...