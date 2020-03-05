Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally)

Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally)

The Next Web Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally)Sony finally, at long last gave an actual presentation wherein it pulled back the curtain and revealed some actual details about the PS5. It’s not the details most of us would have wanted — we still don’t know what it looks like, how much it’ll cost, or what kind of games it’ll have. But we do at least know what kind of hardware it’ll have — and it’s looking pretty okay. PlayStation 5: the full spec and more detail on the tech that delivers Sony's vision for the future of gaming. We got an advance preview of Mark Cerny's presentation…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Playstation,Sony
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ultra-rare Nintendo PlayStation sells for $300,000 [Video]

Ultra-rare Nintendo PlayStation sells for $300,000

U.S. — The ultra-rare prototype 'Nintendo PlayStation', which was rediscovered in an attic in 2015, has sold at auction for $300,000. The console was initially constructed as part of a doomed..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:59Published
Sony Shutting Down European Offices Due to Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Sony Shutting Down European Offices Due to Coronavirus Fears

Sony announced it will be closing its European offices for the rest of the week due to coronavirus fears. The closure will likely not impact the development of the new PlayStation console as the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sony Unveils New Details About the PlayStation 5

Pricing is still unknown, but Sony is touting a much more capable gaming machine than PS4.
Motley Fool

Sony to reveal new PS5 details in a ‘deep dive’ tomorrow

Sony to reveal new PS5 details in a ‘deep dive’ tomorrowSony is planning to reveal more about its PlayStation 5 hardware in a special event on March 18th. Today, the company announced an upcoming “deep dive” on...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelenTomsen

Belen tomsen RT @thenextweb: Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally) (by @rachelkaser) https://t.co/pANFMmIj0r 34 seconds ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally) https://t.co/MVuFHpI3kd #TechNews https://t.co/ZqAEeSvK5m 31 minutes ago

DillenDanger

Dillen Danger! *Brooklyn Comic Con 2020* RT @Live_for_Films: Sony reveals more details about what is inside the PS5. Details here https://t.co/IsaVlMIoGq #playstation #PS4 #PS5 #co… 41 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally) https://t.co/q3lGfuvhM8 https://t.co/9tfRNu3n4a 46 minutes ago

Live_for_Films

Phil Edwards Sony reveals more details about what is inside the PS5. Details here https://t.co/IsaVlMIoGq #playstation #PS4 #PS5… https://t.co/yXHzpHDrAz 49 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally) https://t.co/HLB2cnuZ41 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 56 minutes ago

release_mama

Release Mama Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally) https://t.co/ZNUsA7OA0n https://t.co/FXhT8vyljI 56 minutes ago

ViapillM

ViaPill Man RT @stevekrohn: Sony reveals new details about the PlayStation 5 (finally) https://t.co/FCN3YgqYZ0 https://t.co/ZHMBwxkpiW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.