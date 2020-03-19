Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Stephen Colbert shares a powerful message of hope from his back porch

Stephen Colbert shares a powerful message of hope from his back porch

Mashable Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Stephen Colbert's self-isolation monologues are getting more and more ambitious. On the first day we had a 10-minute update from his bathtub, but now we've moved on to the full, 15-minute shebang — additional segments and all.

On today's Late Show menu are a host of jokes about politics, Cats, social distancing, and a woman...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.