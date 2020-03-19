If you're gonna nap every day during quarantine, do it on a Leesa mattress

예뻤어 ✨ @BusanNerdy not gonna lie but every time i thanks to day6 that includes their team work, thank you staffs for your… https://t.co/rRSYkKAaMV 15 minutes ago

Jasmin ✨ YouTubers are probably gonna get more views now than during vlogmas, gain new subscribers, AND finally clean out ev… https://t.co/h7WG3KkaP5 22 minutes ago

fiz 🌙 just realized during this rmo every meal gonna be home cooked 🥺 it also means mama gonna cook 🥺 i feel like im in c… https://t.co/ymU6cHw2hn 35 minutes ago

Tsonduko RT @GIRLImusic: songs for quaranteens: day 1 🗯 gonna be making lil home demos & posting them every 3 days during these times of isolation… 1 hour ago

not a halloween name :( just gonna donate $12 to the iO fundraiser every Sunday during this quarantine so they continue to get the same exa… https://t.co/yTrqT7m4sJ 1 hour ago

MsB2U @bitterindigo @emrazz just gonna let you know right now I'm going to use this 👆 but yeah, it's a harsh reality for… https://t.co/dlF2Ei9em0 1 hour ago

Christy Harrison, MPH, RD RT @cecimartin: One of my goals during this #socialdistancing and #selfquarantine time is to catch up on my reading, gonna aim for at least… 1 hour ago