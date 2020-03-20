Global  

Google's former self-driving guru Anthony Levandowski pleads guilty to trade secret theft

Mashable Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Stealing, it turns out, is wrong. 

That's a lesson former Google engineer, self-driving truck startup founder, and Uber executive Anthony Levandowski will be learning the hard way as he faces a potential prison sentence. According to The Washington Post, Levandowski today plead guilty to a charge of stealing trade secrets...
