Jimmy Fallon's video chat with Jennifer Garner gets interrupted by one of his kids
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Jimmy Fallon may be at home with his family, but the Tonight Show is rolling on.
Thursday brought a 22-minute DIY edition, featuring a new monologue (now supported by a fake laughter app on Fallon's tablet), a video chat with Jennifer Garner about her and Amy Adams' charity venture, and lengthy struggle to erect a tent in his...
Late-Night Hosts Deliver ‘Post Apocalyptic’ Shows From Home With production suspended indefinitely on their respective late-night shows, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have decided to take matters into their own hands. On March 16, in the place of his usual 11:35 p.m. time slot,...