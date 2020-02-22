Prince Andrew let model Caprice sit on the Queen's throne - reports

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Prince Andrew let an American model and lingerie designer sit on the Queen's throne at Buckingham Palace, it has been claimed. The Duke of York met model Caprice at a dinner party in 2000 and the pair briefly dated, the Sun reports.A... Prince Andrew let an American model and lingerie designer sit on the Queen's throne at Buckingham Palace, it has been claimed. The Duke of York met model Caprice at a dinner party in 2000 and the pair briefly dated, the Sun reports.A... 👓 View full article

