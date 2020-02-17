Liberty RT @TelegraphRoyals: Queen opts to wear gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/6kIF1GWhYh 3 days ago UKTOPNEWS.com Queen opts for gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/xjLAkUGkMc 5 days ago Djehane Zananiri RT @Telegraph: The Queen has opted to wear long white gloves as she carried out an investiture at Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/3MlxfmFBuc 5 days ago Andrew_Seadog Queen opts to wear gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/gFLoulUbUJ 5 days ago Bees Wax Queen opts to wear gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/x1Gjc07rQZ 5 days ago Ghazi Doleh Queen opts to wear gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lot8YGAW3S 5 days ago John Buell RT @puxxled: In the event of contracting COVID-19 enthroned 93 year old British monarchs is among the highest risk categories for the likel… 5 days ago Nicholas Mitchell In the event of contracting COVID-19 enthroned 93 year old British monarchs is among the highest risk categories fo… https://t.co/xAyrE3m3Cb 5 days ago