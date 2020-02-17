Global  

Queen opts for gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreak

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Queen opts for gloves at Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus outbreakThe Queen opted to wear long white gloves as she carried out an investiture at Buckingham Palace.The palace declined to confirm whether the 93-year-old monarch was taking the precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak. READ...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Bus Parked Outside Of Buckingham Palace With Prince Andrew's Name On It [Video]Bus Parked Outside Of Buckingham Palace With Prince Andrew's Name On It

Newser reports that a yellow school bus has been parked near and circling outside of Buckingham Palace. According to The Guardian, the bus has an ad on the side of it, which is hard to overlook. There..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published

The Queen Enjoys This Surprise Every Monday [Video]The Queen Enjoys This Surprise Every Monday

When the Queen is in residence at Buckingham Palace, she enjoys a treat every Monday. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen goes glove-less for Palace audiences

The Queen ditched her gloves as she carried out audiences at Buckingham Palace – but will be following Government advice on washing hands amid the coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph

Queen dons gloves at Buckingham Palace investiture

The Queen opted to wear long white gloves as she carried out an investiture at Buckingham Palace.
Belfast Telegraph

