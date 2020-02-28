New coronavirus boosts Alaska cruise options, even as demand wavers
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Alaska cruise season, which injects an estimated $900 million into the Seattle economy, doesn’t start until next month. But fallout from the global spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is already rippling through the cruising sector here. Some cruise lines, swamped by cancellations on their Asia itineraries at what is typically peak sales season, have redeployed […]
Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)
Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed..
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise industry representatives to discuss best practices to combat the... Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
