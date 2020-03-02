Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Tip Top's Whittaker's Peanut Slab ice cream hits New Zealand stores

Tip Top's Whittaker's Peanut Slab ice cream hits New Zealand stores

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Every Kiwi kid grew up knowing the taste of a Whittaker's Peanut Slab.Now the classic Kiwi chocolate bar has been turned into an ice cream just in time to catch the final rays of a lingering summer.Tip Top confirmed the new product,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Blue Bell Ice Cream Announces Sweet New Flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream Announces Sweet New Flavor 00:27

 Cookie Dough Overload, made with three cookie dough flavors, is the newest ice cream flavor by Blue Bell Ice Cream.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sweet Shop Serving up a Scoop of Nostalgia [Video]Sweet Shop Serving up a Scoop of Nostalgia

Eddie’s Sweet Shop has been serving up ice cream for around 90 years – and very little has changed. That’s a good thing.

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:51Published

Blue Bell Announces New Flavor [Video]Blue Bell Announces New Flavor

Blue Bell has combined not one or two, but three cookie dough flavors to create its newest ice cream, Cookie Dough Overload.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:43Published


Tweets about this

anabelsbrother

brigitte ok but is that whittaker's peanut slab ice cream because if so holy***booking flights now https://t.co/U3v5C8FKLi 1 hour ago

rotiger

Ro Tiger @Freyalyn Whittaker's Peanut Slab. The only chocolate that's made with milk from Bulls. https://t.co/4xKbJzp4zp 18 hours ago

ManWithSleeve

Jon Cherrie Whittaker's peanut slab ice cream #goodhonestchocolate https://t.co/QMor5KO3b3 21 hours ago

sonya_stich

Sonya Stichbury @DawgBelly Omg have you tried the new Whittaker’s and Tip Top Peanut Slab ice cream? Worth pushing and shoving for. 21 hours ago

bucknakednz

Mark Wright RT @WhittakersNZ: The NEW Whittaker's x Tip Top Peanut Slab Ice Cream. Classic. Except it’s new. In dairy and service station freezers from… 22 hours ago

tekiwikouple

Cath+Eady @Rarerecordings_ The Pandemic of Whittaker’s Peanut Slab ice cream is almost upon us 😎 1 day ago

ValidoWilliam

Will 2020 @Lukeurmyson Yeah I'm wrong, I presume @HdizzyDizzle has tried the new Whittaker's Peanut Slab ice cream my president 1 day ago

ValidoWilliam

Will 2020 Meanwhile I presume that my president @Lukeurmyson has tried the Peanut Slab Whittaker's that everyone is talking about, 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.