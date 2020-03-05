Global  

Coronavirus: sick California cruise passengers held on Grand Princess waiting tests

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: sick California cruise passengers held on Grand Princess waiting testsA Princess Cruises ship that recently carried people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus was being held in waters off California late Wednesday as officials sent kits to test passengers and crew who were showing symptoms...
News video: Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast 02:02

 The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus outbreak. Jackie Ward reports. (3/5/20)

Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results [Video]Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results

Passengers on board a San Francisco-bound cruise ship are being tested for COVID-19 and the ship remains off the coast of California. Andria Borba reports. (3-5-20)

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed..

Princess Cruises to test fewer than 100 for coronavirus; thousands may have been exposed

Thousands of people on Princess Cruises' Grand Princess may have been exposed to coronavirus, and the cruise line is testing fewer than 100.
Cruise ship with sick passengers holding off coast of California for testing

A cruise ship is being held off the shore of Central California Thursday to test passengers for the coronavirus, after a previous passenger—a 71-year-old...
