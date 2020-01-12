Trump administration to allow more seasonal foreign workers Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — An additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers will be allowed into the U.S. this year to fill seasonal jobs amid a tight labor market, the Trump administration said Thursday.



In expanding the number of so-called H-2B visas for temporary non-farm workers, the administration is siding with business groups and members of Congress who have argued that there are not enough Americans to fill many service-sector and food-processing jobs across the country.



“There are a lot of advocates, especially in Congress, on both sides of the aisle that really push for this,” said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute.



But it also puts the administration in conflict with those who favor more restrictive immigration policies, including many supporters of President Donald Trump.



“Raising the limit of H-2B visas means prioritizing cheap foreign labor over paying better wages for American workers to do the same jobs,” Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, said on Twitter.



There is an annual cap of 66,000 H-2B visas but U.S. law allows the administration to set a “supplemental” allocation if needed.



The additional 35,000 is the highest under Trump, who has made restricting illegal immigration a centerpiece of his administration but has said the U.S. needs temporary foreign workers because of demand in the labor market. Last year, the administration set the supplemental visa cap at 30,000. In the two prior years it was 15,000, according to the Migration Policy Institute.



A total of 10,000 of the additional H-2B visas will be set aside for the first time this year for people from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras because those countries agreed to help the administration ease pressure on the southern border by taking in people...

