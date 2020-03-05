What's Happening: Cruise ship tests, Prisons sanitized

Global  

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
As cases of the new coronavirus surpassed 100,000 worldwide, people on a cruise ship tested positive, Tokyo Olympics organizers are adjusting for the torch's arrival in Japan, migrants headed to Europe are facing added hardships and shoppers around the globe continue stocking up.

These are some of the latest developments Friday:

PEOPLE ON CRUISE SHIP TEST POSITIVE

Two passengers and 19 crew members on a huge cruise ship being held off the California coast tested positive for the virus, Vice President Mike Pence announced. Federal officials working with the state plan to bring the Grand Princess to a non-commercial port where the more than 3,500 people on board can be tested for COVID-19. Pence said those needing to be quarantined will be and those needing medical attention will get it. He said 46 people were included in the first round of testing aboard the ship held off San Francisco.

PRISONS ON HIGH ALERT

U.S. jails and prisons are sanitizing cells amid fears that COVID-19 could spread through vast inmate populations. Health officials have long said jails and prisons are ideal environments for virus outbreaks: Inmates share small cells and use toilets a few feet from their beds. Already, prisons have become a hot spot in other nations touched by the outbreak. In the U.S., more people are incarcerated on a per capita basis than anywhere else.

STADIUMS EMPTY, TORCH PROCEEDS

More sporting events are being canceled and the U.S. had what appears to be its first sporting event held without fans because of the virus. In Japan, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics say the arrival ceremony for the torch on March 20 will be downsized and that 140 children will not be sent to Greece to give the flame a send off. But organizers have said repeatedly the Olympics will open as...
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif.

Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. 02:33

 According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco February 21. He and most of the other passengers got off the ship but 62 others at risk of infection...

Twenty-one test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco [Video]Twenty-one test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said that twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus and the ship will be brought to a..

21 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship [Video]21 people test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

U.S. health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco Thursday to determine if any of its nearly 3,500 passengers and crew...
Japan Today

San Francisco cruise ship passengers stuck 'in limbo' after passenger dies from coronavirus

(Natural News) Health officials in the Bay Area yesterday conducted tests on about 3,500 passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship to determine if any of...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •BBC NewsTamworth HeraldBusiness InsiderEurasia ReviewNewsybizjournals

