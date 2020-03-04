Global  

Publisher cancels Woody Allen memoir after backlash

Bangkok Post Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK: A leading publisher on Friday scrapped plans to release the autobiography of filmmaker Woody Allen, who has long been accused of molesting his daughter, following an outcry and a staff walkout.
