International Women's Day: What women really want (and need) from the men in their lives

zia today is international women's day if anybody asks "what about men" i am legally allowed to k word them 37 seconds ago Achyut Dave #HappyWomensDay2020 Nice to know that the sm accounts of @narendramodi are handled by women on… https://t.co/lddqQODIA7 2 minutes ago Sharon Pickering RT @Monash_Arts: Professor Jo Lindsay (@Prof_JoLindsay) talks about what International Women's Day means to her. #EachforEqual #IWD2020 htt… 2 minutes ago Tegan Maree I shared this image last year. This year I wanted to find a different quote. Another inspiring Wonder Woman quote.… https://t.co/rOoYjBXT9d 4 minutes ago What I Learned What I Learned – ‘The Onion’ Celebrates International Women’s Day https://t.co/fCgFjRi7wX 4 minutes ago Jenny Brown What action will you take this International Women' s Day? While the gap is slowly closing, women are still paid 14… https://t.co/UMHn8GREv1 4 minutes ago svmmerdose RT @Greenpeace: "I was also taught to...be able to turn any disaster into an opportunity and transform any adversity into an asset." http… 5 minutes ago Hendrix RT @RAOstria: Happy International Women's Day! We should be thankful for the feminist gains we all celebrated these past years, but we must… 7 minutes ago