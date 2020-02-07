Global  

International Women's Day: Olivia Colman among celebrities highlighting domestic abuse helpline on social media

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Refuge hopes its #SafetyInANumber campaign will ensure every woman knows they can call National Domestic Abuse helpline
