Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus

Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus

Newsday Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Italy's prime minister has announced a sweeping coronavirus quarantine for northern Italy, igniting travel chaos as people sought to flee the lockdown
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for the new movie was just postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy restricts travel for about 16 million to curb coronavirus spread

Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its people in a...
CBC.ca

Italy blasts virus panic as it eyes new testing criteria

Italy blasts virus panic as it eyes new testing criteriaROME (AP) — With tourism tanking and panic rising, Italy tried to control the coronavirus in the realm of public perception Thursday as its outbreak grew to...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

wnctimes

WNCTIMES Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus https://t.co/gavxIqH5Hn #Italy #travelnews #Travel… https://t.co/HMXA2HHemV 4 minutes ago

stayupTODAYte

Stay Up TO DAYte Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus https://t.co/Dpk8ED2N2k 4 minutes ago

Im_aMenace

Moneybagg No RT @FOX2News: Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movem… 8 minutes ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando Italy announced a sweeping quarantine for its northern regions, igniting chaos as it restricted the movements of a… https://t.co/fAP7JuOxLn 9 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus https://t.co/sxMLKDN7MZ https://t.co/PzoitArWuC 9 minutes ago

Beleafer1

Rene Tremblay RT @AGNCanada: Coronavirus: Travel chaos erupts in Italy as country announces mass quarantine.. #SARS2 #Coronavirus AgNP Biotics > https://… 14 minutes ago

MichaelRikon

Michael Rikon Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus (from @AP) https://t.co/swYfFvMTsj 16 minutes ago

BobCarter385761

BobCarter Travel chaos erupts as Italy quarantines north to halt virus (from @AP) https://t.co/4hGvPTUoMg 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.