Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Annoying, preachy ... no self-awareness'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Annoying, preachy ... no self-awareness'While his final official engagements as a royal have clearly been emotional moments for Prince Harry, it's been a glittering parade of beautiful gowns and toothy grins from Meghan Markle as she and her husband make their last rounds...
Credit: Buzz60
News video: Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie

Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Archie 01:01

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out together as senior royals for the first time on their farewell tour of the UK. BUzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the update Markle gave on Archie.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wrap Up Royal Duties

From the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards to visiting the Silverstone Museum, ET Canada has the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagements as senior members of the Royal family.

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up [Video]5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up

5 Royal Luxuries Harry and Meghan Will Give up The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give up these 5 royal luxuries and privileges when they resign as senior members of the British royal family in April...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal eventsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out in London for their first - and one of their final - royal engagements since news broke they were stepping...
New Zealand Herald

Helen Mirren ‘applauds’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties

Dame Helen Mirren is in support of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back from the royal family, as she believes “their instincts are...
FOXNews.com

