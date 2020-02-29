Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Annoying, preachy ... no self-awareness'

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

While his final official engagements as a royal have clearly been emotional moments for Prince Harry, it's been a glittering parade of beautiful gowns and toothy grins from Meghan Markle as she and her husband make their last rounds... While his final official engagements as a royal have clearly been emotional moments for Prince Harry, it's been a glittering parade of beautiful gowns and toothy grins from Meghan Markle as she and her husband make their last rounds... 👓 View full article

